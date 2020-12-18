Nine programmes and activities to be carried out as part of the initiative

An inmate works on a garment at Al Aweer jail in Dubai. Picture for illustrative purposes only. Image Credit: Gulf News Archives

Dubai: The Dubai Police General Command, represented by the General Department of Punitive and Correctional Institutions (PCI), has recently launched a voluntary programme through which inmates get the opportunity to engage in different kinds of voluntary works within the Department.

The programme, launched under the slogan “Fina Khaer” (The Goodness Within), is approved by the Dubai Volunteering Centre of the Community Development Authority (CDA). It also serves as an educational programme to enrich the inmates’ knowledge and its significance to the community by enrolling them in various activities and programmes.

Lt. Col Yusuf Abdul Kareem Jumma, Acting Director of PCI, said that Dubai Police encourages its employees to be part of any voluntary work. “This falls within the Dubai Police’s strategy to enhance a culture of volunteerism and promote positive cooperation with different bodies in the emirate,” Lt. Col. Jumma added.

Lt. Col Yusuf Abdul Kareem Jumma, Acting Director of PCI, said that Dubai Police encourages its employees to be part of any voluntary work. Image Credit: Supplied

“The programme aims at achieving the UAE government objective in instilling values concerning good citizenship and community solidarity. It is also in line with the force’s aim to give the inmates a chance for reformation,” he added.

Nine programmes

Major Mohammad Abdullah Al Obaidli, Acting Director of the Inmates’ Training and Education Programmes, said that the programme, apart from its educational sessions, will form a team of volunteers of both inmates and employees, who will be responsible for carrying out nine volunteering programmes and activities within the Punitive and Correctional Institutions. These activities and programmes will vary between different fields, including culture, education, arts, health and psychology, environment, sports and others.

“Fina Khaer” Volunteering Team

“The team will be in charge of creating an attractive and encouraging environment for volunteering through setting policies and procedures that preserve the volunteers’ rights and clarify thoroughly their duties and roles. The members of “Fina Khaer” Volunteering team will be conducting interviews for recruiting volunteers, evaluating their work, and qualifying them for their tasks,” Maj. Al Obaidli added.