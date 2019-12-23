Authorities issue a warning to drivers involved in such an accident: Don't try to run away

Dubai: Police arrested the driver of a hit-and-run case in the emirate in the span of 12 hours.

The suspect, a national driver who belongs to the GCC states, fled the scene after killing a woman in a hit-and-run crash, taking advantage that the surveillance cameras did not capture his vehicle’s plate number.

Brigadier Jamal Salem Al Jallaf, director of the General Department of Criminal Investigation at Dubai Police, said the operations room received a tip-off reporting that a woman was severely injured and laying down on the street in Jumeirah 2 area.

A traffic patrol, an ambulance and paramedics were immediately dispatched to the spot, where an Asian woman in her 50s was found. She was rushed to Rashid Hospital by authorities but she had already succumbed to her injuries.

What happened?

The woman was run over by a car while crossing the road. She hit her head on the pavement as she fell, dying immediately. The driver fled the scene with no physical traces, leaving behind no trace except for a part of his Nissan Partol vehicle.

Al Jallaf said that a team was formed to investigate the crime scene and found CCTV footage from a nearby apartment complex. The retrieved footage shows the victim crossing the road near a speed bump and the driver, who was driving at full speed, not slowing down.

"We were able to identify the suspect after further investigation and arrest him at his residence." "An on-site inspection of his vehicle revealed that the right side of the front car was seriously damaged and the bumper on the left side had fallen off."

"Accordingly, the car was confiscated and handed over to the General Department of Forensic and Criminology to collect evidence and follow the necessary procedures." Al Jallaf added.