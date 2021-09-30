Al Ameen service received 60,000 calls from the public in last three years; 20,000 in 2020

Dubai: A new corporate identity for Al Ameen Service of the State Security Department in Dubai has been launched by Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of Dubai’s Supreme Committee of Crisis and Disaster Management.

During the launch event, Sheikh Mansoor pointed to the success of Al Ameen Service over the last 18 years in serving as a bridge to facilitate communication between members of the community and the State Security Department in Dubai.

Sheikh Mansoor praised the efforts of the department, headed by Major General Talal Hamid Belhoul, Director General of the State Security Department in Dubai, in developing initiatives that help realise the leadership’s vision to enhance Dubai’s position as one of the safest cities in the world.

Maj Gen Awad Hader Al Muhairi, Deputy Director General of the State Security Department in Dubai, said that Al Ameen Service had provided a safe and confidential communication channel between the community and the Department and has contributed towards enhancing safety and security in Dubai since its launch in 2003.

‘Reflecting public trust’

“In the last three years, Al Ameen Service has received around 60,000 calls that provided security-related information. More than 20,000 of these calls were received in 2020, which reflects the public’s trust in Al Ameen Service,” said Maj Gen Al Muhairi in a statement.

He added that the new corporate identity reflects the values of the State Security Department in Dubai, which is committed to protecting the confidentiality of people by providing safe and direct communication channels that contribute towards achieving the highest levels of safety and security.

Al Ameen service organised awareness lectures at schools and among communities in Dubai during the recent years that helped enhance the bond between different segments of society and the State Security Department.