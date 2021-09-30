Dubai: His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, has expressed his pride in welcoming the entire world to the land of tolerance, as the host country for Expo 2020 Dubai.
In exclusive statements to Al Bayan Arabic daily one day before the historical opening of the world’s biggest cultural gathering, Sheikh Mohammed said: “We take the pride in welcoming the representatives of 192 countries to the land of tolerance and the impossible country, where we vest in this global gathering to set solutions to global challenges on the grounds of international cooperation that humanity is need of.”
He added: “With one day to go before the official launch of the global event in the UAE, the 10- year journey of dedication and hard work, to organise the world’s biggest event that lasts for six months, is a source of national pride to us, a journey that reflects the global confidence in the UAE.”
Sheikh Mohammed praised national cadres for their excellence and exceptional capacity. “ Emiratis have proved again and again an exceptional ability to excel in any mission and position they undertake to serve humanity, proving to the world that the UAE is a fruitful tree whose shadow can absorb all dreamers of a better tomorrow for this planet.”