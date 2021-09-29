(L to R) Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed; Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai and Deputy Prime Minister of the UAE and Minister of Finance; and Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Image Credit: WAM

Abu Dhabi: His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, on Wednesday attended the swearing-in ceremony of the 16th UAE Cabinet, following a reshuffle on Saturday.

With the blessing of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the ministers of the latest Cabinet took the constitutional oath before Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid and Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed at Qasr Al Watan in Abu Dhabi.

“My brother, Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed, and I today attended the oath-taking of the new Cabinet. Our new approach is clear: Our government is faster in achievement, closer to work on site, and the human being is the core of its work. Its ambition aims to always be ahead, work for today before yesterday, and achieve the best life for its people,” Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid said.

Members of the 16th UAE Cabinet at the oath-taking ceremony in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday Image Credit: WAM

Setting the agenda for decades

Seven new ministers took the oath, led by Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai and Deputy Prime Minister of the UAE and Minister of Finance.

“The UAE Cabinet, with its structure and new team, aims to double achievements and fulfil the aspirations of its people for the next 50 years. It is a Cabinet that reflects the vision of its leader Sheikh Khalifa to keep up with developments and make qualitative leaps in various fields and vital sectors,” Sheikh Mohammed said.

A new approach

He highlighted the responsibilities of the new Cabinet team to develop government work in accordance with the ‘Principles of the 50’, as well as to shift towards applying the new approach. “The targets are clear to make our country at the forefront of the world,” Sheikh Mohammed added. “Our government – we are ahead of a different chapter of its work with unique projects and accomplishments in our national and international dossiers,” he told ministers at the ceremony.

Looking after people

Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed said: “The UAE, led by President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, is moving forward in achieving the aspirations and ambitions of its people. We always look to the future with optimism and high determination. We look forward to step into the next 50 years with faster development and action mechanisms that will make leaps in our government performance, national economy and the positioning of the UAE globally.”

Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed pointed out that the government work is based on the Principles of the 50, which are clear and represent a framework for the next five decades, thereby strengthening its efficiency in realising national ambitions and leadership in all fields.

New ministers

The new ministers who took the oath included Mohammed bin Hadi Ahmed Abdullah Al Husseini, Minister of State for Financial Affairs; Abdullah Sultan Awad Al Nuaimi, Minister of Justice; and Mariam bint Mohammed Saeed Hareb Al Muheiri, Minister of Climate Change and Environment.

(L to R) Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed; Mariam Al Muheiri, Minister of Climate Change and Environment; and Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid

They also included Dr Abdu Rahman Abudul Mannan Al Awar, Minister of Human Resources and Emiratisation; Abdullah Muheir Al Kitbi, Minister of the Federal Supreme Council Affairs; and Hamad Mubarak Al Shamsi, Minister of State.