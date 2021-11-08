Dubai: Now people who have violations of residency law can use a new virtual hearings service in Dubai.
The General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs in Dubai (GDRFA) launched the virtual chamber, which is linked with Dubai Public Prosecution and Dubai Courts.
Lieutenant General Mohammed Ahmed Al Merri, Director of GDRFA-Dubai, with other officials inaugurated the chamber at the Violators and Foreigners Sector in Al Awir area.
He said the project aim to facilitate the hearings of violators of residency law by having a video conference with prosecution and courts to investigate the cases.
High-tech room
“The chamber is equipped with latest smart technology as well as being soundproof. The step is in line with directives from our wise leadership to ease the procedures and achieve justice,” said Lt Gen Al Merri.
The chamber has a large screen linked to a video conference system with a high resolution camera that can turn 180 degrees to have a clear display as well as high advanced speakers.
Brigadier Khalf Al Gaith, Assistant to the General Director for Violators and Foreigners Sector at GDRFA-Dubai, said the new project will reduce time and cost.
“The suspected violator will be summoned to the virtual hearing for investigation via video conference with prosecution or judge in Dubai Court. There will be an interpreter for people who doesn’t speak Arabic,” said Brig Al Gaith.