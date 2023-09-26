Dubai: His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, highlighted the importance of Dubai for the future of the media industry.
"We welcomed today the guests of the Arab Media Forum in its 21 years. We also celebrated the winners of the Arab Media Award,” Sheikh Mohammed said in a post on his account on the "X" platform.
“Dubai will remain an incubator and a city where Arab media professionals gather, as well as a platform for the future of the content industry in the region,” the Vice-President added.
