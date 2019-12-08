The sixth edition of the Dubai International Projects Management Forum (DIPMF) will kick off in Dubai on Monday (December 9). under the theme Cultural Diversity. Organised by Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) and co-hosted by DEWA, DP World, Emaar Properties and PMI, the forum will discuss an array of topics including visionary leadership, future of mobility, and ‘Dubai A Land for Talent’. Winners of the Hamdan bin Mohammed Award for Innovation in Project Management (HBMAIPM) will be honoured during the event. Specialist masterclasses will be held on the sidelines of the forum covering agile projects management, benefits management, artificial intelligence, modern technology projects management, and corporate projects management and governance.