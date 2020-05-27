Dubai: Dubai on Wednesday adopted a decision to resume the work of employees in government offices by 50 per cent from Sunday, May 31, and to 100 per cent from June 14, 2020, tweeted Sheikh Hamdan Bin Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Executive Council on Wednesday.

This announcement was made under the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minster of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, and in the framework of the gradual restoration of normal life in the framework of intensive preventive measures, Sheikh Haddan announced.