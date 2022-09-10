Dubai: Over 200 high-level officials convened at the Ambassadors Forum in Dubai, organised by the World Government Summit Organisation in partnership with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, to rally for international partnerships. In attendance were ministers, government officials, ambassadors and chief representatives of diplomatic missions in the UAE.
Among the dignitaries were Mohammad Abdullah Al Gergawi, Minister of Cabinet Affairs and the Future and Chairman of the World Government Summit Organisation; Abdullah bin Touq Al Marri, Minister of Economy; Dr Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, Minister of State for Foreign Trade; Ohood bint Khalfan Al Roumi, Minister of State for Government Development and the Future and Vice Chair of the World Government Summit Organisation; and Navdeep Singh Suri, former Indian Ambassador to the UAE.
Priorities for next decade
The forum began with the Al Marri’s opening remarks titled ‘Priorities of Governments for the Next Decade’, which shed light on the most critical priorities for governments in the next decade. The remarks touched upon the ever changing challenges the world is tackling and the importance of adopting new opportunities and priorities for the next decade.
In the panel discussion titled ‘Fostering Diplomacy through Dialogue and Collaboration’, the forum discussed the importance of sharing government expertise and knowledge through the upcoming World Government Summit, which hosted Al Zeyoudi; Ohood Al Roumi; and Suri.
The panel discussion highlighted the pivotal role of diplomacy in shaping future governments, achieving global prosperity, launching joint initiatives, and building sustainable societies. Participant also commended the vital role of the World Government Summit Organisation to generate ideas, innovations, and opportunities enabling governments to shape a better for future communities.
The session titled ‘World Government Summit 2023’, highlighted the annual event taking place from February 13 to 15, 2023, which will be a critical in defining key developments for the upcoming decade.