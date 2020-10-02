Dubai: The Dubai Public Prosecution has joined hands with government entities to increase the country’s efforts in extradition of wanted suspects in money laundering and terrorist financing cases.
Chancellor Essam Eisa Al Humaidan, Attorney General of Dubai, said they aim to increase the efforts of law enforcement entities by a chain of workshops and sessions with strategic partners to exchange expertise in fighting new patterns of money laundering and terrorist financing. “Dubai Public Prosecution is playing a role to enhance the country’s efforts in extradition of international wanted suspects who involved in money laundering and financing terrorist,” Al Humaidan said during a workshop organised by Dubai Public Prosecution.
According to Dubai Public Prosecution, around 145 participants took part in the virtual workshop in collaboration with the UAE Ministry of Justice, Dubai Police and Dubai Courts. The participants discussed the mechanism and legal procedures to extradite international wanted suspects.
What is Extradition?
Extradition is defined as the action of handing over a person accused or convicted of a crime to the jurisdiction of the foreign state in which the crime was committed. Extradition in the UAE is governed by Federal Law No. 39 of 2006 on Mutual Judicial Co-operation in Criminal Matters.
This law permits the UAE authorities only to hear the formal procedures and conditions of the extradition request regardless of the nature of the crime.