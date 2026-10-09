Foundation to promote Emirati talent and boost cultural tourism in Dubai
Dubai: His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, has issued Law No. 20 of 2026 establishing the Dubai Orchestra Foundation to develop the emirate’s music scene and support its arts sector.
The Foundation aims to promote orchestral music, preserve Emirati musical heritage and showcase the UAE’s artistic talent. It will also help develop Dubai’s music infrastructure, support local musicians and encourage investment in the music and performing arts industries.
The initiative is intended to strengthen Dubai’s position as a regional and international cultural destination while contributing to the growth of its creative economy and cultural tourism sector.
Under the new law, the Foundation will establish a local orchestra and participate in musical performances in the UAE and abroad.
Its responsibilities will include promoting Emirati music, supporting emerging talent, including People of Determination, and expanding opportunities for music education and production.
The Foundation will prepare an annual calendar of musical events, host international orchestras and build partnerships with cultural organisations in the UAE and overseas.
It will also encourage cooperation between orchestras and cultural institutions worldwide, helping local musicians develop their skills and reach wider audiences.
The Foundation will be governed by a Board of Trustees and supported by an executive body responsible for its day-to-day operations.
The board will comprise a chairman, vice-chairman and members with relevant expertise, appointed by the Chairman of Dubai’s Executive Council.
Its responsibilities will include overseeing the Foundation’s activities, approving its policies, plans and budget, and appointing the chief executive officer and artistic director.
The executive body will include the CEO and administrative, financial and technical staff. Reporting directly to the board, the CEO will manage daily operations and implement approved plans and programmes.
The Law also requires government entities to cooperate with and support the Foundation in carrying out its responsibilities, in accordance with the relevant regulations and directives of the Dubai Culture and Arts Authority, and the Community Development Authority. The Chairman of the Board will issue the decisions required to implement the Law.
The chairman of the Board of Trustees will issue the decisions required to implement the law, which takes effect from the date of its publication in Dubai’s Official Gazette.