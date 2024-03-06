Dubai: The General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs (GDRFA) in Dubai today announced details of a new work flow package that summarises the procedures of five federal and local authorities, cutting processing time for transactions.
The entities include the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation, Federal Authority for Identity and Citizenship, Customs and Ports Security, Dubai Health and the Department of Economy and Tourism. The services of the new package will be available on the Invest in Dubai platform (investinDubai.net), which customers can access.
The new work package reduces the time for completing transactions from 30 days to five days, and comes as part of the UAE’s efforts to streamline government departments’ functioning.
The new work package also reduces the number of documents required to complete transactions from 16 to five documents, and reduces the number of visits to service centers from seven to only two visits.
More than 275,000 companies in Dubai will benefit from the new work flow package, whose scope will later be expanded.
