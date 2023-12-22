Dubai: Dubai Courts secured the top spot in the prestigious ‘Digital Government’ award for GCC States in 2023 for its groundbreaking innovative ‘Digital Case File’ initiative.

The awards ceremony was held on the sidelines of the 2023 Digital Government Forum in Riyadh. The pioneering project marks another milestone in Dubai Courts’ first integrated technical litigation initiative, ushering in a comprehensive digital transformation in the realm of legal processes.

The ‘Digital Case File’ service stands out for its comprehensiveness and inclusiveness, catering to diverse segments of society, including the elderly and individuals with special needs.

Trailblazer

Additionally, it has successfully reduced user journey, complexities and service costs, leveraging cutting-edge technologies to ensure business continuity even during challenging times such as the Covid-19 pandemic.

Not only does this achievement reinforce Dubai Courts’ position as a trailblazer in the field of digital judicial services, but it also aligns seamlessly with the visionary directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai.

Dubai Courts stands as a trailblazer, being the first to introduce an integrated technical project designed to facilitate easy access to justice for all court users. The implementation of a smart and interactive system enables swift and precise litigation procedures, encompassing 10 operations ranging from request submission and document attachment to remote case discussions.

Gone are the days when users had to be physically present to register a case and issue notices, which posed challenges in terms of time and cost.

Integrated system

Presently, the digital service has evolved into a seamless integrated system covering registration, case management, and remote sessions, significantly enhancing the user experience and amplifying the efficiency of judicial processes.

His Highness’s commitment to ensuring justice characterised by accuracy, speed, and widespread accessibility is reflected in these remarkable accomplishments.

Taresh Al Mansouri, President of Dubai Courts, received the Digital Government Shield at the ceremony. The prestigious accolade was presented by Engineer Abdullah bin Amer Al Sawaha, Minister of Communications and Information Technology of Saudi Arabia, and Khaled Ali Salem Al Saneedi, the Assistant Secretary-General for Economic and Development Affairs at the GCC Secretariat.

Taresh Eid Al Mansouri, the President of Dubai Courts, underscored the significance of the accomplishment, describing it as a proud addition to the department’s illustrious achievements, marking a revolutionary transformation in litigation processes.

The shift from traditional methods, involving physical attendance and manual document entries, to a smart, interactive, and integrated system operational round the clock is emblematic of this achievement, he added.

Al Mansouri emphasised that ‘the digital case file’ transcends being merely a new technology and, in fact, embodies an advanced vision aimed at enhancing the justice experience and facilitating easy access to it. This commitment, he noted, significantly contributes to the ongoing digital transformation of the justice system, further solidifying Dubai Courts’ position as a trailblazer and leader in this field.

Large user base

He also highlighted remarkable statistics reflecting Dubai Courts’ work over the past three years in this regard. The total number of requests soared to an impressive 2,408,188, accompanied by 344,329 remote litigation sessions during the same period. The latest data revealed that the digital case file service boasts a user base of 389,259 individuals, encompassing both legal professionals and clients.

Notably, the service processed 139,432 smart payment orders, achieving a remarkable 100 per cent service continuity rate throughout the three-year period. The widespread recognition of the service’s effectiveness and distinction is evident, making it a prominent choice within its field.

The system’s integration with other government systems enhances its accessibility to residents and visitors alike. The coordinated efforts to link and integrate with entities such as the Federal Authority for Identity and Citizenship and Border Security further exemplify the service’s commitment to seamless processes.

Beacon of innovation

This is particularly evident in the registration of cases and the creation of user accounts with Dubai Courts, in alignment with court decisions restricting freedoms, showcasing the service’s broader impact on the judicial landscape.

Al Mansouri emphasised that the ‘Digital Case File,’ inaugurated in 2017 and finalised in 2020, stands as a beacon of innovation, continually refined and enhanced based on improvement reports and the evolving needs of its beneficiaries.

Dubai Courts’ achievements extend beyond the local landscape, securing the second position in the list of the top 10 global courts.

Top 10 Courts award

This accolade was accompanied by the ‘Top10 Courts’ award in the application of technical solutions in judicial work, conferred at the eighth annual conference of the International Association for Court Administration (IACA), in collaboration with the American National Association for Court Administration in Washington, D.C.

Dubai Courts garnered three awards at the 15th edition of the Stevie Awards, a globally-recognised platform celebrating innovation and institutional excellence.

Awards

Notably, in 2018, the institution clinched the Customer Service category — General Administration award at the Stevie Awards, attesting to its remarkable achievements in customer satisfaction management, securing the prestigious silver medal.

High satisfaction rate

It is noteworthy that Dubai Courts achieved an impressive 97 per cent satisfaction rate from its users in 2022, reflecting its steadfast commitment to delivering high-quality and user-friendly services to the public.

The official website of Dubai Courts, coupled with the Smart Request System, serve as effective and secure channels to deliver services, prioritising user privacy as an integral part of the overall user experience.

User-friendly features

Critical aspects, such as system status visibility, alignment with real-world scenarios, and user freedom of movement, are highlighted.