Dubai: Sunday, January 1, 2023, will be an official holiday for Dubai government departments on the occasion of the New Year, Dubai Government Human Resources Department (DGHR) announced.
Employees will be back to work on Monday, January 2. However, entities and departments that work on a shift system, serve the public, or operate public facilities are excluded from the circular, and each entity decides the working hours for their employees in accordance with their operational requirements.
On this occasion, DGHR extended its congratulations to the leadership, government and people of the UAE, as well as to all other countries worldwide.