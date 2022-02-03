Dubai: Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, the Managing Director and chief executive officer of Dewa, has emphasised the importance of smart investments and investing in natural resources to protect the ecosystem of the country. His comments came on the occasion of the 25th National Environment Day 2022. He stressed Dewa’s commitment to achieve the Dubai Clean Energy Strategy 2050 and the Dubai Net Zero Emissions Strategy 2050, in order to provide 100 per cent of Dubai’s total power capacity from clean energy sources by 2050.
“We work to achieve the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, to ensure smart investments in our natural resources and protection of our ecosystem, to build a sustainable future for generations to come. We are committed to achieving the Dubai Clean Energy Strategy 2050 and the Dubai Net Zero Emissions Strategy 2050 to provide 100 per cent of Dubai’s total power capacity from clean energy sources by 2050.
The smart adoption of Dewa's services reached 98.89 per cent during the fourth quarter of 2021.
‘Renewable energy technologies ’
“To achieve this, we have the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park, the largest single-site solar park in the world with a planned capacity of 5,000 MW in 2030. We have also launched pioneering projects and initiatives to diversify clean energy production. These included all clean and renewable energy technologies such as solar photovoltaic panels and concentrated solar power, as well as green hydrogen, hydroelectric power in Hatta, and our wind power generation project,” Al Tayer said.
“Dewa’s environmental efforts were crowned with winning the European Foundation for Quality Management Sustainable Development Challenge (EFQM SDG Challenge 2021). Dewa also received the 100 per cent Paperless Stamp from Smart Dubai. Dewa has completed its electronic integration with more than 30 entities. The smart adoption of Dewa’s services reached 98.89 per cent during the fourth quarter of 2021. Dewa also won the Five Star Environmental Award from the British Safety Council and the Globe of Honour Award for Environment for the 10th consecutive year, among five organisations worldwide with full marks,” he added.
‘Zero environmental violations’
“This places Dewa at the forefront of sustainable utilities, fully abiding with all environmental requirements and specifications locally and internationally with zero environmental violations at all its facilities,” he explained.
Al Tayer further said: “Dewa’s conservation programmes and initiatives between 2011 and 2020 have achieved cumulative savings within target groups amounting to 2.44TWh of electricity and 6.7 billion gallons of water, equivalent to saving Dh1.35 billion, and a reduction of 1.22 million tonnes of CO2 [carbon dioxide] emissions. As part of the Shams Dubai initiative, and until January 28, 2022, Dewa connected more than 6,939 solar power systems in Dubai to its grid with a total power capacity of more than 407.5MW.”