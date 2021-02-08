Dubai: Dubai Police’s initiative to secure schools reduced traffic incidents by 78 per cent last year, an official said on Sunday.
The initiative, called ‘Schools Security’, helped to reduce criminal reports by 33 per cent and traffic reports by 78 per cent across the emirate’s school areas.
According to Brigadier Saeed Bin Sulaiman, Director of Al Rashidiya Police station and head of Schools Security Initiative, the scheme aims to enhance the traffic, criminal and health awareness among children and to educate students about their rights and duties.
Fewer reports
“Since it was launched in 2018, the initiative aimed to reduce traffic accidents in schools’ areas. We had 12 criminal and nine traffic reports last year during the pandemic,” Brig Bin Sulaiman said in a statement. “The initiative leads to enhanced safety for students and to establish a friendlier relationship between children and policemen.”
Moreover, Dubai Police, in collaboration with a number of strategic partners, carried out 81 events and programmes, benefiting more than 132,000 students. “23 events were organised during the COVID-19 outbreak. It helped to raise the awareness of 83,571 students on the precautionary measures during the pandemic,” Brig Bin Sulaiman added.
The initiative organised 180 meetings with Dubai schools to check the schools’ needs and challenges during the online learning.
Communication channels for parents
Brig Bin Sulaiman invited all parents to contact Dubai Police through non-emergency hotline 901 or via “Police Eye” service.