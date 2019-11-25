UAE telecom du warned residents of National Day scam doing the rounds on social media

du warned residents of a fake prize doing the rounds on UAE social networking sites. Image Credit: Supplied

Dubai: The Emirates Integrated Telecommunications Company (du) has warned mobile users not fall for a scam that claims to offer prizes to mark the UAE's 48th National Day.

The scam, which was circulated across social networking sites in the UAE, alleged that residents will be able to win Dh100 in free credit by choosing the option ‘du’ as their preferred telecom operator. Residents were also instructed to type their mobile number in order to be eligible for the competition.

The fake promotion used the National Day logo and allegedly ran during a short time in the lead up to December 2.

In an announcement, du cautioned residents not to fall victim of the scam and warned that any promotions or offers will only be announced on their official social media accounts.

The UAE's Telecommunication Regulatory Authority (TRA) has also warned the public against anonymous messages with links to fake prizes.

In a statement issued by the TRA on Sunday, the authority encouraged the public to ignore such messages and not to click on these links as they are sent by scammers who want to swindle people.

Several authorities have been on a continuous campaign to warn residents of such fake scams.

Earlier, Dubai Police cautioned residents against fake callers and anonymous people who try different tricks to extort money.

“Do not fall prey to fake calls and anonymous people,” tweeted Dubai Police. They said the best way to avoid any scam is not to answer unknown numbers and not to open electronic links that may be attached with the message.

Police have repeatedly issued advisories telling consumers to refrain from sharing details of their bank account or forwarding funds online to people they don’t know.