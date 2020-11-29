Fuel surcharge for electricity will be 5 fils for kilowatt hour instead of 6.5 fils

The Dewa headquarters. The savings achieved in fuel consumption as a result of the increase in solar energy production will be passed to customers. Image Credit: Supplied

Dubai: In yet another step towards improving the competitiveness of Dubai, the Emirate’s Supreme Council of Energy has announced a new reduction in the fuel surcharge for electricity and water.

Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai Supreme Council of Energy, issued a decision to reduce the fuel surcharge for electricity and water.

Accordingly, fuel surcharge for electricity will be 5 fils for kilowatt hour instead of 6.5 fils currently. Fuel surcharge for water will be 0.4 fils for Imperial Gallon instead of 0.6 fils currently.

The decision comes in line with the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, to increase the share of renewable and clean energy in Dubai’s energy mix.

It also reflects the Supreme Council’s commitment to enhancing Dubai’s prestigious position in providing electricity and water services at globally-competitive prices. The savings achieved in fuel consumption as a result of the increase in solar energy production will be passed to customers. The fuel surcharge reduction will be applied on electricity and water bills from December 1 2020.

Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, Vice-Chairman of the Dubai Supreme Council of Energy and MD and CEO of Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (Dewa) said: “At Dewa, we work in line with the vision and directives of Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid to increase the share of renewable and clean energy and provide 75 per cent of Dubai’s energy capacity from clean energy sources by 2050 through the Dubai Clean Energy Strategy 2050.