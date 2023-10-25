Dubai: Dr. Anwar Gargash, Diplomatic Adviser to the UAE President, stressed that deliberate fragmentation and distortion of the UAE’s position will not alter facts.
“The Arab stance, which calls for a ceasefire to facilitate aid delivery while cautioning against collective punishment and displacement, and urging de-escalation, was effectively conveyed by Reem Al Hashimy before the UN Security Council,” Dr. Gargash said.
“The intentional fragmentation and distortion of the UAE’s positions will not alter reality and will persist as mere gibberish that neither harms nor benefits,” he added.
In a statement before the Security Council, Reem Al Hashimy, Minister of State for International Cooperation, stressed that every diplomatic effort must be made, and all capabilities harnessed to achieve an immediate and sustainable ceasefire to facilitate the delivery of humanitarian aid to people in the Gaza Strip.