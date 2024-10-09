Sharjah: Data is not merely static numbers or complex statistics, but rather the true and most accurate narrative that reflects the needs of communities, participants at the Inaugural ‘Regional Data & Community Development Forum heard on Wednesday.

The two-day Forum titled ‘Driving Change’ opened in Sharjah under the patronage of His Highness Dr Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah and in the presence of Sheikh Mohammed bin Saud Al Qasimi is the Chairman of the Sharjah Finance Department, the Department of Statistics and Community Development (DSCD).

In his opening remarks, Sheikh Mohammed bin Humaid Al Qasimi described data as “the story of history, the language of the future, and the architect of the next industrial revolution”.

“The impact of data extends beyond economic and service sectors; it is a vital factor in promoting culture and reinforcing noble values. Data helps bridge social gaps, and promotes justice, equality, and equal opportunities. It guides appropriate programmes to combat poverty and unemployment, and helps human capital development. For these reasons and more, Sharjah is hosting this forum to highlight that all resources, including data, must be used to achieve the ambitions of communities and improve people’s lives," he added.

“From the moment I began speaking to you until now, the world has produced enough data to change policies, decisions, and entire plans, even correcting entire paths. Let us be pioneers in harnessing this wealth for the benefit of our communities and the world at large,” he added.

Leading UN official highlights Sharjah’s commitment to human-centric development in a video message from the UN headquarters in New York, Stefan Schweinfest, Director of the United Nations Statistics Division, said: “We need to use data gathered from the community, for the community.”

“At the global level, our discussions have expanded the notion of a national statistical system to a national information system and even to a national data ecosystem. I also recognise that UAE, and in particular Sharjah, has consistently embraced the notion of human-centric development. This event is extremely valuable as it brings together different stakeholders from diverse countries and sectors so that we can share experiences and develop a joint sense of purpose.”

Big Data and AI

Talking about how Gulf countries are pioneering their own systems that transcend traditional approaches, crafting a holistic vision of social welfare, Intisar Abdullah Al Wahibiah, Director General, GCC Statistical Centre (GCC-Stat), said: “This vision provides a more accurate lens to measure development, aligning with the rapid changes of the 21st century. Data serves as a crucial tool in helping us achieve the goals of sustainable development. By looking to the future with fresh eyes, we are witnessing the transformation into a knowledge-driven economy that will benefit both present and future generations.”

In her keynote speech Nibal Idlebi, Acting Director Statistics, Information Society and Technology at United Nations Economic and Social Commission for Western Asia (ESCWA) spoke about how the UN body, established in 1973, supports the economic and social development of its 20 member States, promoting regional integration using data.

“In order to advance the development of our societies across the Arab region and consider the evolving technological landscape, our focus is on showcasing the vital roles of AI and big data in helping countries achieve their governmental goals in all areas of life. Human resources, technological advancements, and data-driven policies are at the core of this transformation. This forum, the first of its kind, therefore helps shed light on such diverse dimensions of data — traditional and non-traditional sources alike,” she said.

Data-driven innovation

In line with the UAE’s strategic vision to strengthen the data economy, the two-day ‘Regional Forum for Data and Community Development’ taking place on Oct. 9 — 10, focuses on the rapidly growing data centre market in the UAE, which is expected to reach approximately Dh6.3 billion by 2027 and Dh9 billion by 2028.