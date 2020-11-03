Dubai: The UAE has confirmed 1,008 new cases of COVID-19, taking the overall tally in the country to 136,149.
According to the Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP), the latest coronavirus patients, all of whom are in a stable condition and receiving the necessary care, were identified after conducting more than 96,994 additional COVID-19 tests among UAE citizens and residents over the past few days.
Meanwhile, the number of recoveries has gone up to 133,490 after another 1,466 people received the all-clear. Six more deaths were also reported in the past 24 hours, pushing the country’s COVID-19 death toll to 503.