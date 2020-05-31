A resident wearing mask walks past a showroom in Bur Dubai. Image Credit: Virendra Saklani/Gulf News

Abu Dhabi: The UAE has reported anther 661 new coronavirus cases, pushing the total number of confirmed infections in the country to 34,557, the Ministry of Health and Prevention announced on Sunday.

Two more deaths from the novel coronavirus have been also confirmed, taking the country’s death toll to 264 .

According to the ministry, the deceased, who are of various nationalities, died due to complications that resulted from being infected with COVID-19.

The ministry also announced the full recovery of 386 new cases after receiving the necessary treatment, raising the number of total recovered patients to 17,932.

The latest coronavirus patients, all of whom are in a stable condition and receiving necessary care, were identified after conducting more than 37,000 additional COVID-19 tests among UAE citizens and residents over the past few days, the ministry said.