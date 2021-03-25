Abu Dhabi: The National Emergency and Crisis Management Authority (NCEMA) has urged community members to avoid social gatherings in celebration of Haq Al Lailah, the middle of Sha’aba.
The committee said that public safety is a priority and social responsibility by everyone, and hence social solidarity is a necessity during the event that comes two weeks before the holy month of Ramadan.
Celebrating the religious event must be limited to family members, refrain from distributing and exchange of sweets and gifts, it added.
Gifts and sweets exchanged between same family members should be sanitised.
Wearing face masks and keeping social distancing is a must during the celebration of the religious occasion.
The committee advised the public to abide by coronavirus precautionary measures, as it is a national duty that ensures everyone’s safety that leads to recovery.