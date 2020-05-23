Paramedics taking swab sample at a SEHA drive through National Screening Center at Golf and Shooting club in Sharjah. Image Credit: Virendra Saklani/Gulf News

Abu Dhabi: The UAE’s total coronavirus infections have jumped to 28,704 after the country recorded another 812 new cases in the past 24 hours, the Ministry of Health and Prevention announced on Saturday.

Three more deaths from the novel virus have been also confirmed, taking the country’s death toll to 244, the ministry reported.

According to the ministry, the deceased, who are of various nationalities, have died due to complications that resulted from being infected with COVID-19.

The ministry also announced the full recovery of 697 new cases after receiving the necessary treatment, taking the number of recoveries up to 14,495. This is the highest number of recoveries reported in the county so far.

The latest coronavirus patients, all of whom are in a stable condition and receiving the necessary care, were identified after conducting more than 39,000 additional COVID-19 tests among UAE citizens and residents over the past few days, the ministry said.

The ministry expressed its sincere condolences to the families of the deceased and wished a speedy recovery to all patients, calling on the public to cooperate with health authorities and comply with all precautionary measures, particularly social distancing protocols, to ensure the safety and protection of the public.