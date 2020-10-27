Under the directives of Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Crown Prince and Deputy Ruler of Sharjah, the Executive Council of the Emirate of Sharjah issued a decision permitting the resumption of social events in halls, hotels and homes, starting from November 1, as long as certain protocols are followed.
According to the decision, in the case of holding the social event in a hall or hotel, the precautionary measures issued by the Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Committee in the Emirate of Sharjah must be followed, and in the event that the social event is held at home, approvals are required from the nearest suburban council to the house.
The decision also specified a set of controls, precautionary requirements and preventive measures that ensure the safety and health of all participants in such events - the details of which will be announced later by the Emergency, Crisis and Disaster Management Committee in the Emirate of Sharjah - and stressed the need to present them to the applicant to hold the event and fully acquaint him with it, noting That these controls and requirements come in the first place in order to preserve the health of individuals and spare them from exposure to any harm.