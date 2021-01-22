Dubai: Dubai’s Supreme Committee of Crisis and Disaster Management issued a new mandate for gatherings on Friday.
The committee said that a maximum of 10 people would be allowed to gather for social events including weddings, and private parties, and attendees must be limited to first-degree relatives. The mandate applies for gatherings at a hotel or at a home.
The rule goes into effect on January 27.
The committe also announced a decision to increase the distance between tables at restaurants and cafes from 2 metres to 3 metres. Also the number of people allowed to sit at one table has been reduced from 10 to 7 at restaurants and to 4 at cafes.