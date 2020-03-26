Deira Souk. Image Credit: Clint Egbert/Gulf News

Dubai’s Higher Committee has launched a website where people in Dubai can request permission to leave home during the National Sterilisation Programme for essential purposes such as buying food or medicines.

Only people who have registered on the website and received approval for their request will be allowed to leave home in Dubai. The process has been put in place to ensure the safety of the public during the Sterilisation Programme.

People working in vital fields, including energy, communications, medical, police, army, pharmaceutical, electricity and water, airport and immigration, banking, mass media and construction sectors, as well in petrol stations, will be allowed to leave home during this period without registering on the website. However, they should carry their Emirates ID and work ID cards and present it for verification when required.

Here is how one can register on move.gov.ae. Users should first register their phone number after which they will receive an OPT code via SMS to complete the process. Users will be asked to enter their Emirates ID, car registration, details of their purpose and destination and time of the trip. Once the process is complete, users will receive an SMS confirming registration.

The Higher Committee called on the public to comply with directives for staying at home during this critical period. Those who violate directives during this period will be subject to legal action. The National Sterilisation Programme is part of the government’s preventive and precautionary measures against COVID-19.