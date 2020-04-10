Total cases now stand at 2,990, with 14 deaths, as 40,000 tests are conducted in 48 hours

Dubai Skyline Image Credit: WAM

The UAE has reported 331 new cases of coronavirus in the last 24 hours, with 29 recoveries and two deaths, according to the Ministry of Health and Prevention.

The Ministry has conducted more than 40,000 tests during the past two days as part of its strategy to tackle the virus.

The new cases, all of which are in a stable condition and being given the necessary health care, bring the total number of recorded cases in the country to 2,990.

The deaths included one person of Asian nationality and another of Arab nationality who were suffering from chronic diseases, bringing the number of deaths in the UAE to 14.

The full recovery of 29 patients brings the total number of recoveries to 268.