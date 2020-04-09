This is in line with the precautionary measures in places to battle the spread of COVID-19

Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque [File image used for illustrative purposes only] Image Credit: WAM

Dubai: The UAE government announced in a tweet on Thursday that mosques, churches and other places of worship are to remain closed until further notice.

The authorities added that these measures are in line with the precautionary measures being taken to ensure the health and safety of the public.

On March 16, it was first announced that prayers at mosques and all other places of worship in UAE would be suspended as part of preventive measures to stop the spread of COVID-19. The decision at the time was subject to a four-week review. The decision on Thursday extends the suspension until further notice.

The decision was taken by the National Emergency of Crisis and Disasters Management Authority in collaboration with the General Authority of Islamic Affairs and Awqaf.