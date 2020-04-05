Dubai Airport Image Credit: Dubai Airports

The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation today launched a new initiative “Early Leave” to help expats willing to go back to their home country by bringing forward their annual leave so that they can spend it there during the ongoing precautionary measures, reported WAM news agency.