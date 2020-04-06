Emirates Image Credit: File photo

London: Two planes, chartered by the UAE Government, will bring home more than 80 Emiratis from the UK on April 5 and 7.

These individuals were either studying or receiving medical treatment in the UK and were unable to return following the closure of UAE airports on March 24.

Ambassador Mansoor Abulhoul, UAE Ambassador to the UK, said: “The welfare of our citizens is our highest priority. That is why our government took strict measures to stop the spread of the coronavirus within the UAE. Such a firm obligation also means getting our citizens home safe and sound at this difficult time.”