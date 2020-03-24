Sharjah: Residents in Sharjah will get 10 per cent discounts on their utility bills issued by Sharjah Electricity and Water Authority (SEWA).
Speaking a Sharjah radio show, His Highness Highness Dr Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah, announced that the discount would be given for three months. Dubai government has already announced 10 per cent discount on DEWA bills early this month.
The Sharjah Ruler's decision is in line with measures being announced by him to ease the financial burden on citizens and residents in the wake of coronavirus spread. The discount will cost the government Dh230 million.