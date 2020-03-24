Sharjah Ruler says the discount is part of measures to reduce financial burden

Dr Shaikh Sultan Bin Mohammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah. Image Credit: WAM

Sharjah: Residents in Sharjah will get 10 per cent discounts on their utility bills issued by Sharjah Electricity and Water Authority (SEWA).

Speaking a Sharjah radio show, His Highness Highness Dr Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah, announced that the discount would be given for three months. Dubai government has already announced 10 per cent discount on DEWA bills early this month.