Abu Dhabi: The UAE Ministry of Interior said on Tuesday that wearing masks is a necessity only for individuals suffering from chronic diseases and those with flu symptoms, not for everyone, according to the coronavirus guidelines of the World Health Organisation.
This was announced by the Ministry further to its earlier circular on the same subject and in response to public queries about the conditions of wearing masks as part of the precautionary and preventive measures taken to curb the spread of COVID-19.
In its announcement, the Ministry reiterated the importance of adhering to all precautionary measures, following news updates on the ongoing health developments from the country's official sources and disregarding rumours.