Masks necessary only for those with chronic diseases and flu symptoms

Filipino expatriates in Dubai. Image Credit: Gulf News archive

Abu Dhabi: The UAE Ministry of Interior said on Tuesday that wearing masks is a necessity only for individuals suffering from chronic diseases and those with flu symptoms, not for everyone, according to the coronavirus guidelines of the World Health Organisation.

This was announced by the Ministry further to its earlier circular on the same subject and in response to public queries about the conditions of wearing masks as part of the precautionary and preventive measures taken to curb the spread of COVID-19.