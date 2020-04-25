Centres closed from March 25, though services were available online, app

Amer Image Credit: Supplied

Dubai: All Amer visa centers in Dubai will re-open tomorrow, Sunday, April 26, 2020, it was announced on Saturday.

The announcement was made by General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs, GDRFA - Dubai.

After authorities in Dubai announced the easing of COVID-19 restrictions, Amer visa centers will receive customers between 9am to 3pm.

According to GDRFA-Dubai, the customers and staff should adhere the precautionary measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19 by wearing masks and conducting thermal screening on employees and customers.

Image Credit: Supplied

Physical distancing

Staff and customers occupancy in the center shouldn’t exceed a maximum of 30 per cent and keep the physical distancing.

The centers were temporarily closed since March 25 in line with the ongoing efforts to safeguard public health.

Dubai had implemented a 24-hour movement restriction on residents with people allowed to leave for work or essential purposes only. These restrictions have been eased with certain guidelines.

However, the visa services will continue online through GDRFA- Dubai’s website and app.

Toll-free number