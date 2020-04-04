Photo for illustrative purposes only. Image Credit: Supplied

Abu Dhabi: Abu Dhabi Police have warned against suspicious links sent via social media and emails, urging the public to look out for such text scams.

Abu Dhabi Police advised users not to click on any suspicious links, which could be fraudulent and in most cases have nothing to do with the institution fraudsters claim to be affiliated with.

Text scams may include links for travel websites for canceling prior bookings on coronavirus outbreak, or links to download some social apps, which could be maliciously designed to hack personal data, including user names, passwords and credit card numbers.