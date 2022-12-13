Abu Dhabi: Hu Chunhua, Vice Premier of the People's Republic of China, has visited the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque, as part of his official visit to the UAE.
Chunhua and his accompanying delegation began their tour with a visit to the final resting place of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan.
Dr. Yousif Al Obaidli, Director-General of Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque Centre, accompanied Chunhua on a tour of the mosque's halls and external corridors, during which they were briefed about Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque's noble message that promotes the practice of tolerance, and openness to the world's nations, following in the footsteps of the UAE's Founding Father, the late Sheikh Zayed.
They also learned about the mosque's history, its collection and aesthetic features of Islamic art and architecture that manifest in every corner of this grand edifice.
At the end of the visit, Chunhua was presented with one of the centre's distinctive publications, which is titled "Spaces of Light," showcasing the winning photographs in the "Spaces of Light" photography award, annually organised by the centre to celebrate the mosque's scenic aesthetics and visual culture.