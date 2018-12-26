In the event that the conditions for keeping the child in his family contained in article 47 of the Federal Children’s Rights Law no. (3) of 2016 are not fulfilled, the child shall be placed with a foster family or with an appropriate institution, social, educational or health institution, whether public or private, in accordance with the following regulations: Obtaining permission from the Public Prosecution, meeting the requirements of the law and this decision and the foster family must meet obligations under this decision, and that the foster family must be accredited by the Ministry of Community Development.