Dubai: Customers can avail select services of the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs (GDRFA) in Dubai during the mourning period following the passing away of late Sheikh Hamdan Bin Rashid.
GDRFA-Dubai has urged people to avail services through the application on smart phones or through the GDRFA Dubai website. They can also visit the Customer Happiness Centre at Dubai International Airport at Terminal 3. The centre will be operating around the clock.
On Wednesday, a 10-day mourning was announced in Dubai following the passing of Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai and Minister of Finance and Industry.
All work in government departments and institutions across Dubai will be suspended for a period of three days, starting today until Saturday, March 27.