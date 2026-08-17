GOLD/FOREX
DUBAI 39°C
PRAYER TIMES
UAE
UAE
UAE /
Government

UAE space centre launches SEO satellite aboard Chinese rocket

Satellite will provide data for environmental protection and resource management

Last updated:
WAM
1 MIN READ
Add as a preferred source on Google
The SEO mission will provide data for environmental planning and decision-making.
The SEO mission will provide data for environmental planning and decision-making.

Abu Dhabi: The National Space Science and Technology Centre (NSSTC) at the United Arab Emirates University (UAEU) announced the successful launch of the SEO satellite aboard A Long March 2C carrier rocket from the Taiyuan Satellite Launch Centre in China.

The achievement is part of the centre's efforts to develop national space projects, strengthen UAE capabilities in the sector and support the country's ambitions in science, technology and innovation.

The SEO project also aims to develop national talent by providing Emirati researchers and engineers with practical experience in satellite design, development and operations in cooperation with international partners.

Get updated faster and for FREE: Download the Gulf News app now - simply click here.

The mission will support scientific research and technology applications related to sustainability and future development by providing data for environmental protection, natural resource management, planning and decision-making.

Salem Al Qubaisi, Director-General at UAE Space Agency, said the successful launch was in line with the UAE's vision and National Space Strategy to strengthen the country's position among global leaders in the sector and expand the contribution of advanced science and technology to sustainable development and the knowledge economy.

He said the mission highlighted the importance of cooperation between national and academic institutions in building an advanced space ecosystem and developing Emirati capabilities.

Dr. Nabil Mohammed Al Bastaki, Director of the National Space Science and Technology Centre, said the SEO project is part of the Centre's ongoing efforts to advance national space projects and strengthen UAE capabilities, while providing researchers and engineers with practical expertise in satellite design, development and operations.

Get Updates on Topics You Choose

By signing up, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Up Next

Related Stories

Arab and Muslim ministers say Israel now bears full responsibility for blocking Gaza peace plan

UAE and 7 nations issue joint Gaza peace plan statement

3m read
UAE condemns attack on ADNOC vessel in Strait of Hormuz

UAE condemns attack on ADNOC vessel in Strait of Hormuz

1m read
A damaged building is seen following a 7.0-magnitude earthquake in Ruteng, Manggarai, East Nusa Tenggara.

UAE expresses solidarity with Indonesia after 7.7 quake

1m read
UAE leadership marks India’s Independence Day with official messages

UAE leaders greet India’s President on Independence Day

1m read