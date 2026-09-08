UAE President receives oath of office from newly appointed ambassadors

Sheikh Mohamed wished newly appointed ambassadors success in their diplomatic roles
Abu Dhabi: Newly appointed UAE ambassadors took the oath of office before UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, in the presence of Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court.
Sheikh Mohamed wished the ambassadors success in their roles and in strengthening cooperation with their host countries, in line with the UAE's commitment to building constructive international partnerships that promote shared interests and lasting prosperity.
The oath was taken by Sultan Mohammed Saeed Al Shamsi, UAE Ambassador to the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan; Ghanem Issa Ahmed Al Falahi, UAE Ambassador to the Republic of Togo; Rashid Abdullah Ibrahim Al Tunaiji, UAE Ambassador to Hungary; Ali Issa Musbeh Al Zaabi, UAE Ambassador to the Republic of Rwanda; Muhannad Sulaiman Abdulla Al Naqbi, UAE Ambassador to the Co-operative Republic of Guyana; and Nasser Huwaiten Theban Al Ketbi, UAE Ambassador to the Republic of Tajikistan.
The ceremony was attended by Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Special Affairs; Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoon Al Nahyan, Advisor to the UAE President; Sheikh Shakhboot bin Nahyan Al Nahyan, Minister of State; Sheikh Nahyan bin Saif Al Nahyan, Deputy Minister of State; and a number of officials.