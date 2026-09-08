UAE President receives oath of office from newly appointed ambassadors

The oath was taken by Sultan Mohammed Saeed Al Shamsi, UAE Ambassador to the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan; Ghanem Issa Ahmed Al Falahi, UAE Ambassador to the Republic of Togo; Rashid Abdullah Ibrahim Al Tunaiji, UAE Ambassador to Hungary; Ali Issa Musbeh Al Zaabi, UAE Ambassador to the Republic of Rwanda; Muhannad Sulaiman Abdulla Al Naqbi, UAE Ambassador to the Co-operative Republic of Guyana; and Nasser Huwaiten Theban Al Ketbi, UAE Ambassador to the Republic of Tajikistan.