UAE launches nationwide survey to measure social cohesion

The MOCE and FCSC urged selected participants to cooperate with field researchers and complete the questionnaire, noting that their participation will help produce more accurate findings to inform future policies and initiatives. They also said that the data will be handled in line with approved confidentiality and data protection standards and will be used for statistical purposes. The survey is being conducted through face-to-face interviews with selected individuals in households, residential premises and labour accommodation facilities, with field researchers completing the questionnaire electronically.