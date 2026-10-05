UAE launches nationwide survey to measure social cohesion

Survey to measure trust, belonging, and harmony across UAE communities
The UAE has launched a nationwide survey to measure social cohesion and monitor the factors influencing it. The survey will provide national data to support policies and initiatives aimed at strengthening social stability and quality of life.
The Social Cohesion Index Survey, launched by the Ministry of Community Empowerment (MOCE) in partnership with the Federal Competitiveness and Statistics Centre (FCSC) and in coordination with local statistical centres, covers citizens and residents across all seven emirates, including people living in households and labour accommodation facilities.
The survey coincides with the UAE’s Year of Family 2026, which highlights the importance of strong family and social ties, cooperation, communication and harmony.
One of its key outputs will be a UAE level Social Cohesion Index, measuring factors including trust, solidarity, belonging, social ties, justice and equality as well as respect, cooperation and tolerance. This survey aims to provide a deeper understanding of the factors that contribute to strengthening connections among members of society.
Abeer Al Hosani, Assistant Undersecretary for the Community Participation Sector at MOCE, said the index would help guide community-focused efforts towards current and future needs.
“Through their participation, we can develop a more comprehensive understanding of the realities of society and translate this knowledge into policies, programmes and initiatives that are more closely aligned with its needs and aspirations” she said.
She also highlighted that the survey reflects the UAE’s efforts and vision to build a cohesive and interconnected society that embraces change with confidence and stability.
Commenting on the survey, Hanan Mansour Ahli, Managing Director of the FCSC, said: “It provides an integrated statistical tool for monitoring social transformations and providing reliable indicators that support decision making and the development of national policies and programmes.”
She also highlighted the cooperation between federal entities and local statistical centres in conducting the survey.
“This collaboration enhances the quality and inclusiveness of official statistics, reinforces their role in supporting planning and decision making, and contributes to achieving the UAE’s social and development priorities.”
The MOCE and FCSC urged selected participants to cooperate with field researchers and complete the questionnaire, noting that their participation will help produce more accurate findings to inform future policies and initiatives. They also said that the data will be handled in line with approved confidentiality and data protection standards and will be used for statistical purposes. The survey is being conducted through face-to-face interviews with selected individuals in households, residential premises and labour accommodation facilities, with field researchers completing the questionnaire electronically.