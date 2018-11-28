Dubai: Awqaf and Minors Affairs Foundation (AMAF) Wednesday hosted a blood donation campaign under the theme ‘My Blood to my Country’ to mark the 47th UAE National Day.
The foundation organised a programme of events for its employees to celebrate the Spirit of the Union and highlight the most prominent milestones of the UAE in the past four decades.
Ali Al Mutawa, Secretary General of AMAF, extended his best wishes to Their Highnesses the Supreme Council Members and Rulers of the Emirates, as well as the citizens and residents of the UAE.
Al Mutawa said: “On the 47th National Day, we recall with pride the strategic vision of the founding father of the UAE, late Shaikh Zayed Bin Sultan Al Nahyan, and his exemplary efforts to unite the nation. The UAE is built on solid foundations supported by universal human values — respect, tolerance and openness to the world. This has led the country to become a role model for peaceful coexistence and a global destination that welcomes people from all corners of the world.”