Al Mutawa said: “On the 47th National Day, we recall with pride the strategic vision of the founding father of the UAE, late Shaikh Zayed Bin Sultan Al Nahyan, and his exemplary efforts to unite the nation. The UAE is built on solid foundations supported by universal human values — respect, tolerance and openness to the world. This has led the country to become a role model for peaceful coexistence and a global destination that welcomes people from all corners of the world.”