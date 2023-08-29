Dubai: Benefits of Esaad discount provilige programme has now been extended to the personnel of Ministry of Defence, Armed Forces and the families of martyrs.

According to the Dubai Media Office, the UAE Ministry of Defence, the General Secretariat of The Executive Council of Dubai and the Dubai Police General Command have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to extend the benefits of the Esaad privilege programme to members of the UAE Ministry of Defence and Armed Forces and the families of martyrs.

Major General Pilot Sheikh Ahmed bin Tahnoon Al Nahyan, Deputy Chief of Staff of the UAE Armed Forces, attended the signing of the MoU, which was held at the headquarters of the General Secretariat of The Executive Council of Dubai.

The Esaad privilege programme offers exclusive access to discounts and benefits extended by companies and commercial institutions operating in the UAE and around the world.

The MoU was signed by Abdulla Mohammed Al Basti, Secretary General of The Executive Council of Dubai; Lieutenant General Abdullah Khalifa Al Marri, Commander-in-Chief of Dubai Police; and Major General Staff Mohammed Khalfan Al Mehairi, Office Director of the Minister of Defence, in the presence of Mona Al Amiri, Director of Esaad Card Centre, and her deputy, Colonel Masoud Lahhamad, and Brigadier Ali Khalfan Al Mansouri, Director of the General Department of Community Happiness at Dubai Police.

(From R-L) Mona Al Amiri, Abdulla Mohammed Al Basti (second from right), Lieutenant General Abdullah Khalifa Al Marri, Major General Staff Mohammed Khalfan Al Mehairi, Mona Al Amiri and Brigadier Ali Khalfan Al Mansouri standing for photograph during the Esaad MoU signing ceremony in Dubai Image Credit: DMO

Appreciation

Sheikh Ahmed bin Tahnoon Al Nahyan underscored the MoU’s role in not only expressing appreciation for the contributions of defence personnel and their families but also in promoting cooperation between the three key government bodies. “This MoU reflects our commitment to ensuring the welfare of the personnel of the Ministry of Defence, the Armed Forces and the families of our fallen heroes. The signing of this agreement also reflects the Ministry’s efforts to establish effective partnerships that strengthen and enhance government operations. It is also a gesture of appreciation for the tireless efforts of the personnel of the Ministry of Defence and Armed Forces,” he said.

Major General Staff Mohammed Khalfan Al Mehairi said the new agreement reflects the Ministry of Defence’s ongoing commitment to its personnel and the armed forces. “This MoU doesn’t just offer exceptional benefits, it represents strategic collaboration among our national institutions for the greater good of our citizens,” he noted. Al Mehairi extended his gratitude to all stakeholders, including the General Secretariat of The Executive Council of Dubai and Dubai Police. “Their commitment helps us raise the welfare of our defence personnel, allowing them to tap into a wide range of benefits through the Esaad programme,” he said.

Collaboration vision

Abdulla Mohammed Al Basti, Secretary General of The Executive Council of Dubai, emphasised that the newly-signed MoU reflects the collaborative vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, and aligns perfectly with the directives of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, to enhance teamwork across government sectors. He also lauded the efforts of Dubai Police and Lieutenant General Abdullah Khalifa Al Marri in transforming Esaad into a tool for social well-being. “The Esaad card doesn’t just offer benefits; it helps raise the quality of life of citizens and government employees,” he said.

Wellbeing and happiness

Lieutenant General Abdullah Khalifa Al Marri, Commander-in-Chief of Dubai Police said the new MoU aligns with the UAE’s strategic vision for citizens’ wellbeing and happiness. “The Esaad programme is an example of a transformative concept for raising the happiness of employees,” he said. Al Marri welcomed the Ministry of Defence, Armed Forces, and families of martyrs to the Esaad programme. “The dedication of the Esaad team has helped to not only attract premium service providers but also significantly enrich the life of families in the UAE,” he concluded.