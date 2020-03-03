Young mother, holding her newborn baby girl at home in living room Image Credit: Getty Images

Abu Dhabi: The UAE on Tuesday approved a comprehensive medical examination system for all newborns in the country to early monitor any diseases that might affect their health in the future.

The system was announced today during a Cabinet meeting chaired by His Highness Shaikh Mohammad Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai.

According to the new regulation, all newborn babies in the country will be screened where an effective mechanisms will be developed to address and control any health challenges they face.

During the meeting held in Abu Dhabi, Shaikh Mohammad approved the positive list of economic sectors eligible for full foreign ownership of investments by 100 per cent. It includes 120 economic activities covering industrial, agricultural, and services sectors.

“The positive list will take everyone into consideration and our instructions are to create the best business environment for the local investors and foreign investments, which are the driver of investment in the country,” Shaikh Mohammad tweeted.