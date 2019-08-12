Dubai: International Youth Day is an opportunity to celebrate the overall achievements of the UAE’s youth, who play a crucial role in highlighting the country’s image around the world, said Noura Bint Mohammad Al Kaabi, Minister of Culture and Knowledge Development, on Monday.

In a statement marking UN-designated youth day on August 12, Al Kaabi said that the UAE, since its establishment, has always believed in the potential of its youth, and the Founding Father, the late Shaikh Zayed Bin Sultan Al Nahyan, believed strongly in investing in human resources.

The country’s leadership has prioritised youth empowerment in government policies, she added, noting that a youth minister was appointed to convey the aspirations of young individuals to the government, as well as the appointment of several young ministers.

Al Kaabi noted that the UAE is promoting the presence of its youth through the establishment of youth councils in all emirates, ministries and federal and local authorities, as well as youth centres that aim to bring together young persons, encouraging them to engage in dialogue and information exchange.

The UAE Cabinet issued a resolution to increase the participation of Emirati youth on the boards of government authorities and institutions, to convey their ideas to the government, she continued.