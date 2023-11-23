Abu Dhabi: Sheikh Hazza bin Tahnoon bin Mohammed Al Nahyan, Under-Secretary of the Abu Dhabi Ruler's Representative at the Al Ain Region Court, has honoured the winners of the second Kanz Al Jeel Award, in a ceremony held during Al Ain Book Festival.
This event is part of the Al Ain Book Festival, occurring until November 25, 2023, under the patronage of Sheikh Tahnoon bin Mohammed Al Nahyan, the Ruler's Representative in Al Ain Region. This year, Kanz Al Jeel received a total of 264 submissions across six categories, with nominees from 27 countries, including 17 Arab nations.
Hazza bin Tahnoon bin Mohammed has honoured the winners at a ceremony held at Zayed Central Library in Al Ain City, in recognition of their works on Nabati poetry and enriching the Arab literary landscape.
During his visit to Al Ain Book Festival, Sheikh Hazza bin Tahnoon toured a number of pavilions and publishing houses participating in the event, reaffirming Al Ain City’s position as a regional hub for culture and innovation.
Under the patronage of Sheikh Tahnoon bin Mohammed Al Nahyan, the Kanz Al Jeel Award is organised by the Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Centre, part of the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi, to honour outstanding works of poetry, literature and culture that have helped enrich Nabati poetry, a vernacular oral tradition unique to the Gulf region and the Arab world and with strong roots in Emirati heritage.