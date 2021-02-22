Ajman: The Social Support Center at the General Command of Ajman Police received 834 cases during the year 2020 and it was able to solve 96.6 per cent of the cases, Captain Wafa Khalil Al Hosani, Director of the Ajman Social Support Center, said. Captain Al Hosani said the center received 834 cases during the year 2020, of which, it was able to resolve 806 cases amicably without referring them to the courts, at a rate of 96.6 per cent — surpassing the target rate of 95 per cent.
Capt. Al Hosani revealed that marital disputes topped the list of cases, followed by family disputes, physical assault, implementation of judgements and absence from home.
The members of the centre were able to find suitable solutions for majority of the cases, relying on the principle of tolerance and the importance of marital and family bonding in building family ties.
Capt. Al Hosani expressed her happiness with the achievement of the centre and said she was proud for being able to reconcile matters between the conflicting parties in a cordial manner, while maintaining confidentiality.