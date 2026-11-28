Ajman Chamber appoints new leader to boost business and investment growth
Sheikh Sultan bin Saqr Al Nuaimi, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Ajman Chamber, has issued an administrative decision appointing Ali Rashid Al Kaitoob as Acting Director-General of the Chamber.
The decision aims to enhance institutional and administrative efficiency. It also aims to ensure the continued implementation of the Chamber’s strategic plans and initiatives, and strengthen Ajman’s business environment and economic and investment competitiveness.
The move reinforces the Chamber’s role in representing private-sector interests, attracting high-quality investments, and expanding export opportunities and access to new markets for private-sector enterprises.
Before becoming the Acting Director General, he served as Executive Director of the Studies and Investment Development Sector at the Ajman Chamber.
Currently the Ajman Chamber has more than 43,000 members and was established in 1977.
It aims to enhance the emirate's reputation and highlight its commercial, industry, agricultural and professional potentials through various national and international events, programmes and initiatives, it explains on its official website.
In addition to this, it works towards encouraging the use of modern technology in industries, improving the quality of local products, increasing trade exchange, opening new markets for the emirate's products and developing its exports.
Ajman Chamber is all about progress. Towards this end, this year it launched the “Smart COO Agentic AI” Service, opening the path to employing agentic AI in accelerating procedures, enhancing data accuracy and compliance, and supporting corporate competitiveness. In doing so, it accelerated the time required to process the certificate of origin request to less than three minutes.
The move consolidates the Chamber’s leading role in developing digital services that have a direct and tangible impact on the business environment.
Fatima Abdulrazzaq Al Awadhi, Director of the Information Technology Department, gave a presentation on the Smart COO - Agentic AI when it launched, explaining that the re-engineering of the service reduced the customer’s application journey to four clicks, making a tangible shift in the completion speed and the efficiency of procedures.