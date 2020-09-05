Abu Dhabi: The Abu Dhabi Integrated Transport Centre (ITC) announced on Saturday it is going to reopen 145 air-conditioned bus shelters in high-demand areas.
A total of 114 bus shelters will be reopened in Abu Dhabi city, 21 bus shelters in Al Ain city, and 10 in Al Dhafra region starting Sunday, 6 September.
The center affirmed it will follow a number of precautionary measures, including allowing only 3 passengers at a time to wait inside the bus shelter, wearing face masks at all times, and maintaining physical distancing (2 meters) inside and outside the bus shelter.
According to the ITC, all bus shelters and service facilities will be fully sterilized twice a day using cleaning materials approved by the Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) and Abu Dhabi Health Service Company (Seha).